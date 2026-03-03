Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Video: Passengers Flung Into Air, 2 Dead As Pickup Truck Hits Divider

The impact of the collision was so severe that several passengers were seen being thrown off the vehicle.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Two people died in the accident, while six others were injured.

A speeding pickup truck lost control and collided with a divider on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district on Tuesday. Two people died in the accident, while six others were injured.

The incident occurred on the expressway stretch in Unnao's Bangarmau area. Preliminary investigations suggest the driver dozing off resulted in the truck losing control. CCTV footage shows the truck traveling in the middle of the road before suddenly veering and hitting the divider. The impact of the collision was so severe that several passengers were seen being thrown off the vehicle.

Police isaid the driver, Murari, and a three-year-old girl, Shiksha, died on the spot. Six other injured passengers were taken to a local health center by the police. They were subsequently referred to the district hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment.

Police have sent the two bodies for a post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from Gaurav Sharma)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
UP Accident, Pickup Truck Accident, Accident On Highway
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com