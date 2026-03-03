Video: Passengers Flung Into Air, 2 Dead As Pickup Truck Hits Divider

A speeding pickup truck lost control and collided with a divider on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district on Tuesday. Two people died in the accident, while six others were injured.

The incident occurred on the expressway stretch in Unnao's Bangarmau area. Preliminary investigations suggest the driver dozing off resulted in the truck losing control. CCTV footage shows the truck traveling in the middle of the road before suddenly veering and hitting the divider. The impact of the collision was so severe that several passengers were seen being thrown off the vehicle.

Police isaid the driver, Murari, and a three-year-old girl, Shiksha, died on the spot. Six other injured passengers were taken to a local health center by the police. They were subsequently referred to the district hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment.

Police have sent the two bodies for a post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from Gaurav Sharma)