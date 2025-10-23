Man Attempts Suicide In UP Police Lockup, Slits Throat With Blade

A 22-year-old man allegedly attempted suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh by slitting his throat with a blade inside a police lockup, officials said.

The incident occurred in Manikpur police station lockup late Wednesday night and prompted the suspension of the Station House Officer (SHO), officials said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Shivam Singh, a resident of Jamethi village in Kunda area, had been in custody for questioning, Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Brijnandan Rai said.

"On the intervening night of October 22-23, Shivam used a blade to cut his throat inside the lockup. He was immediately taken to a local hospital and later referred to AIIMS, Raebareli, due to his critical condition," Rai said.

Taking serious note of the incident, Superintendent of Police Deepak Kumar Bhukar suspended Manikpur Station House Officer Deep Narayan with immediate effect and ordered a departmental inquiry.

Officials said a probe is underway to determine how long the youth had been kept in custody and under what circumstances the incident occurred. He was in custody for alleged motorcycle theft.

Police added that Shivam had previously been jailed on theft charges.

