UP Police Station In-Charge Accused Of 'Digital Bribery', Screenshots Viral

Illegal transactions like the exchange of bribes are often done in cash to avoid any digital trail and reduce the risk of getting caught. But in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh, a rare instance of 'digital bribery' has come to the fore, with screenshots of the transactions going viral on social media.

Nandlal, who has been posted as the in-charge of Hathigawan police station for a long time, has been accused of getting bribes transferred to his family members, including his wife and daughter, besides other acquaintances.

Viral screenshots of some transactions made in February and August showed amounts up to Rs 25,000 allegedly being transferred to a family member of the accused policeman.

Besides, another case of bribery has been reported from Lilapur police station in the same district. Two constables at this police station have been suspended for allegedly demanding bribes from shopkeepers during a local festival.

Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar said a departmental inquiry has also been initiated against the constables, Premveer Singh and Gaurav Yadav, based on an initial probe by the Circle Officer at Lalganj Police Station.

"We received complaints of bribery against two constables at Lilapur Police Station. Based on the CO's report, both constables have been suspended and a departmental enquiry has been initiated," said SP Kumar.