'Stressed' Groom Flees Home On Wedding Night, Found In Haridwar 3 Days Later

A 26-year-old man who left home on his first wedding night under mental stress was found in Haridwar three days later, police said on Tuesday.

Mohsin alias Monu, a resident of Unchhapur in Saradhana Police Station limits, had disappeared on the night of November 27.

He stepped out of the house on the pretext of buying a light bulb but never returned, prompting his family to file a missing person's report, police said.

CCTV footage later showed him wandering near the Ganga canal at night, raising fears that he might have drowned himself. Despite searches, there was no trace of him for two days.

On Monday, Mohsin called his father from Haridwar using a passerby's phone and told him that he was safe and wanted to return home.

A team from Meerut police, accompanied by his father and relatives, was dispatched to Haridwar and found Mohsin near a railway station.

In police questioning, Mohsin said he had panicked on the wedding night and boarded a bus to Haridwar, where he spent three nights roaming around the station area.

Saradhana SHO Dinesh Pratap Singh told PTI that Mohsin had also consumed "something" at the behest of friends earlier that day.

"He may have taken some kind of medicine on his friend's advice, which caused restlessness," he said.

Circle Officer Saradhana Ashutosh said Mohsin has been handed over to his family safely.

"He seems a bit nervous by nature. He did not say anything specific. There is no need to dig into someone's personal life," he added.

The family expressed deep relief at his safe return.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)