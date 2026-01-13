IIT Hyderabad Graduate Reveals Work Culture Difference In India And Japan: 'Can Switch Off Here'

An Indian woman working in Japan has gone viral after highlighting the major difference in work culture between the two countries. In a video shared on Instagram, the woman, an alumna of IIT Hyderabad, spoke about the work-life balance in Japan and also revealed the minimum amount of money one needs to survive in the country.

"I am working as a project manager in Rakuten," the woman can be heard saying in the video before stating that she landed the job through campus placement, having graduated from IIT Hyderabad.

Quizzed about the work culture, the woman gave an example of her friends in India who often worked at odd hours with their personal lives taking a toll.

"It's a lot more different from India. Like, I have seen my friends there, and they attend calls at odd times, but here I can just switch off my latptop and I don't need to respond after my work hours. So that's one good thing about here," the woman said.

When asked about the cost of living comfortably in Tokyo, the woman noted that sharing accommodation with friends can significantly reduce individual expenses.

"If you are on your own, and you are okay sharing with your friends, then around like Rs 1.5 lakh (264,279 yen) is enough for a month," the woman said.

As of the last update, the video had garnered nearly 70,000 views as social media users debated the amount of money required to survive in Tokyo.

"Even if we convert it to yen, it comes out to around 255,000 yen. After income tax, residence tax, rent, groceries, and other basic expenses, most of that money is already gone. This isn't sufficient for future expenses, especially considering how prices for almost everything are increasing every 2–3 months," said one user.

Another added: "For her lifestyle, that's enough. How much do you think is the salary of a new graduate in Japan? She also mentioned that if you can share an apartment with friends, so that brings down rent to half. She is being very realistic."