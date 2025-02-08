Techie Expresses Disappointment Over "Lowball" Job Offer That Promised 87% Salary Hike. See Post

Reddit has become a popular platform for employees to share their job struggles, office experiences, and workplace concerns. Various subreddits have emerged where employees can anonymously share their stories, seek advice, and connect with others who face similar challenges. Now, a Redditor expressed his disappointment over a formal employment offer that he received after a three-month wait, and that too for a lower designation and "lowball offer". In his post, the user, who goes by No_Baby3592 on Reddit, shared that he interviewed for an Associate role in Compliance at Goldman Sachs' Bengaluru office in October last year.

The candidate revealed that after submitting all necessary paperwork - including salary slips and appointment letters from past employers, the HR went silent for three months. Then, unexpectedly, the human resources reached out and officially extended a job offer via email. The candidate shared that the offer included a fixed salary of Rs 25 lakh per annum, an 87% increase from his current pay. However, he said that the offer was for a downgraded Analyst position. The candidate turned to Reddit for advice, believing the offer to be a "lowball".

"So I interviewed at Goldman Sachs in October for an Associate role- Compliance BLR. I feel I gave interviews very well (Solved all DSA problems and also performed well in design rounds as well). After 5-6 days, HR sent me an email to send all salary documents and offer letters from all employers. She counted each month by month, I have 6 months intern +1.1 years full-time + 3 months gap + 1.6 years experience - so a total (of 3.1 with 6 months internship included)," the user shared.

"She removed intern experience and told me that we could only give Analyst roles, and they also lowballed me as my salary is very low, which I agreed with as I felt something is better than nothing. After that, everything disappeared, and they ghosted and had no contact from October," the candidate said.

Following this, the Redditor said that there was complete radio silence from HR. Then, unexpectedly in mid-January, the company made contact again and sent a new job link for an Analyst. A few days later, HR followed up with another phone call to confirm whether the candidate was still interested in the opportunity. They then proceeded to formally extend the same job offer that had been discussed earlier.

The candidate also revealed that HR verbally offered a Rs 5 lakh bonus but failed to include it in the offer letter. "I asked her to mail at least for which she denied and told me that it is the same for everyone in the firm and asked me to have some faith. I am very pissed off by their lowballing and behaviour. Is it the same for everyone in the firm? bonus is not mentioned anywhere. What if they don't even give any bonus after 1 year?" he wrote.

Towards the end of the post, the candidate turned to Reddit for advice. "If I accept the offer, is this a good company and team? I am a backend developer with experience in Java, Spring boot, AWS, and microservices. Will I get the same kind of work or any outdated tech stack or infra kind of work? Please help me," he asked.

Since being shared, the post has triggered a discussion online. "If you don't have a family, and don't want one, then join. Remember to calculate your salary working 50-55+ hours not 40. Bonuses are not guaranteed which is why they won't put it in writing and it is all based on firm performance as well as your own (and you against your peers)," wrote one user.

"Bonus will not be mentioned in the offer letter but if they give you the word, it will be fulfilled at the EOY. Cannot comment on location salary," said another.