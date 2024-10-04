Bengaluru Engineer's Rs 65 Lakh Salary Package With Google Sparks Discussion Online. See Post

The post has accumulated more than 126,000 views.

A developer working at American multinational finance company JP Morgan has sparked a discussion online after sharing a profile of an individual with ten years of experience who had anonymously shared their Google job offer. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kartik Jolapara shared a screenshot of the profile which revealed how an individual with 10 years of experience, who graduated from a tier 3 college and has a non-CS background, secured a lucrative offer from Google. The post generated a wave of reactions, particularly because of the background of the individual in question.

According to the screenshot, the individual was offered the role of Senior Software Engineer. The Google offer included a salary of Rs 65 lakh per annum, along with additional perks: a Rs 9 lakh annual bonus, a Rs 19 lakh signing bonus, and a Rs 5 lakh relocation bonus.

"What 10 years of experience can get you? Crazy offers," Mr Jolapara wrote while sharing the screenshot.

what 10YOE can get you :P

- crazy offers pic.twitter.com/1RVG5QRo8N — Kartik Jolapara (@codingmickey) September 28, 2024

Mr Jolapara shared the post a few days back. Since then, it has accumulated more than 126,000 views. In the comments section, while some users were surprised at the figures, others felt underwhelmed by the offer given their own experience.

"Am I the only one who's not thrilled looking at these numbers? I mean arent they common in tech? Am I missing something?" commented one user. "These numbers can be seen with people with 6-8 yoe experience as well. I have seen people getting similar or even more. But again that's a really good number and I hope the guy is happy and wish him all the best," said another.

"An IIT fellow gets more than this in campus placement. What is the fuss about... Are non IIT engineer are not adding value?" expressed a third user. "Tier 3 college with no CS background? Now that's impressive. Not sure if the offer is though," said a fourth user.

"Seems fair but not mind-blowing, commented another, while one user wrote, "Great for him, but for those of us in the industry, this is just another day at work."

"To be very honest. Not impressed with the numbers. I've seen better by the same company. But I'm happy for him. 10 years experience and L5 requires a lot of expertise," commented one user.