'New Fear Unlocked': Ant Crawling Inside Laptop Screen Baffles Internet, Video Goes Viral

An ant can be seen trapped inside the laptop screen.

A bizarre video of an ant crawling inside a laptop screen has gone viral on social media. The clip, shared by a user named Aditya, has sparked widespread amusement and confusion. In the video, Aditya is seen pointing out the ant trapped inside his laptop screen. He moves his finger over the display to show that the insect is stuck within.

"This ant went inside my laptop's screen!" Aditya wrote in the caption.

The unusual sight left many viewers stunned, questioning how the ant ended up there. One user, Akash Manohar, speculated that it could have been an ant egg that hatched due to the heat generated by the laptop. However, Aditya dismissed this theory, explaining that he has owned the device for four years and believes the ant entered through a port or hardware cavity.

Social media users responded with humor, calling it a "free dynamic wallpaper" and joking about bugs in devices. Several others shared their own experiences with insects entering electronic gadgets.

"Two years ago, these ants ate my whole motherboard," one individual shared, while another said, "New fear unlocked."

"Most likely, it did not go into the screen. This insect is probably an egg that was in the screen during manufacturing. The heat generated during laptop use helped it hatch. I had the same issue around 2020 and had to argue with Apple Support in India to get the screen replaced for free. They tried to blame it on me, lol," another user commented.

"That's a manufacturing issue. Poor hygiene at the manufacturing location is the problem. I've faced this several times with my Macs. Wait until the insect goes under the bezel, then press the screen there, and it'll die. That's the only solution unless you replace the screen," a user advised.

"I've heard of sites and code being buggy, but this is next level," a third individual quipped.