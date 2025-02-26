Bengaluru AI Company Offers Rs 40 Lakh Salary Package For Skilled Techies: "Resume Not Needed"

Sudarshan Kamath, founder of Smallest AI, has generated interest on social media by announcing an unconventional hiring approach for a software engineer position at his Bengaluru office. Mr Kamath stated that candidates' educational background and resumes are not required for the role, which offers a salary of Rs 40 lakh per annum and a five-day office workweek. The position is open to individuals with zero to two years of experience and will be based in Indiranagar.
"We are looking to hire a cracked full-stack engineer at Smallest AI... Send a small 100-word text introducing yourself + links to your best work to info@smallest.ai" he wrote on X.
See the tweet here:
We are looking to hire a cracked full-stack engineer at @smallest_AI— Sudarshan Kamath (@kamath_sutra) February 24, 2025
Salary CTC - 40 LPA
Salary Base - 15-25 LPA
Salary ESOPs - 10-15 LPA
Joining - Immediate
Location - Bangalore (Indiranagar)
Experience - 0-2 years
Work from Office - 5 days a week
College - Does not matter…
The term "cracked full-stack engineer" isn't a formally defined title in the tech industry, but it's often used colloquially—especially in informal contexts like social media or job postings—to describe a highly skilled, adaptable, and resourceful software engineer who excels at both front-end and back-end development. The word "cracked" here likely draws from slang meaning "exceptional" or "outstanding," suggesting someone who's not just competent but stands out due to their problem-solving abilities, creativity, or efficiency.
Many users praised Mr Kamath's focus on skills over credentials, while others debated the offered salary, suggesting it may be insufficient for a highly skilled "cracked" engineer.
One user wrote, "Don't add "cracked" if you can't pay cracked salary. respectfully, it's not a good look for you and your company." Another commented, "Indira Nagar is such an expensive place that out of 15 lacs where in hand will be 1 lac approx, 35k will go just in accommodation in a sharing apartment plus groceries plus weekends plus education loan EMI or discretionary spending EMI. Feel yourself lucky if you can save 20k."
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world