From Rs 5,000 Monthly To Rs 46 Lakh Salary: Bengaluru Techie's Success Story Goes Viral

A Bengaluru-based web developer's inspiring journey from humble beginnings to a six-figure salary has gone viral, capturing the hearts of users on Reddit. In a detailed post, the 35-year-old techie shared how he managed to change his life around and described the struggle he went through to achieve a monthly salary of Rs 5,000 to Rs 46 lakh in a year. His inspiring story has left many moved and motivated, sparking admiration for his determination and hard work.

Born into a family of agricultural labourers, the techie's early life was marked by struggle. At just seven years old, he and his brother were left in their village while their parents sought better opportunities in Bengaluru. His mother was juggling multiple jobs, which included cleaning homes by day and stitching clothes at a garment factory by night.

"In Bangalore, my mother took up multiple jobs to support us. She worked as a maid in several houses during the day and as a tailor in a garment factory. Her hands were always full, but her heart was even fuller—with love, grit, and the will to change our future. She is my real hero," the user wrote.

Back in the village, the developer's grandmother raised him and his brother despite limited resources. She instilled discipline and care, ensuring they complete their education in government schools.

After high school, he joined a government polytechnic college solely for its free hostel facilities. However, he became one of the top students, and that's when he realised the impact of hard work and focus. He later pursued a B.Tech degree, made possible by his elder brother's job at Power Grid Corporation of India, which provided both financial and moral support. "After graduation, I landed my first job as a Junior Web Developer with a salary of just ₹5,000 per month. But I was passionate about web development and knew this was only the beginning. I stayed focused, kept learning, and embraced every challenge," he added.

Fast forward to today, he has over 10 years of experience in the tech industry and earns Rs 46 lakhs per annum. "Today, I have over 10 years of experience in the tech industry and earn ₹46 lakhs per annum. From where we started, this feels like a dream come true. Over the years, we've been able to buy 5 acres of land, build our own home, and even buy a car. Looking back, the journey wasn't easy—but every struggle shaped me into who I am today. I owe everything to my family—especially my mother, my grandmother, and my brother. My mother's sacrifices are the foundation of everything I've built. She will always be my greatest hero," the techie wrote.

The post sparked a heartfelt response on Reddit, with users praising the developer's humility, resilience, and gratitude towards his family. One user wrote, "Wahhhh..... Pure hard work... Awesome man.. Keep going."

Another commented, "Wonderful journey!! Hard work and focus pay rich dividends! Some comments that 46 is pretty common—seriously, folks... learn to appreciate the journey!! It is not easy! Hope you inspire more to not lose hope and to keep learning, evolving, adapting and make the most of their life. Staying grateful to the people who helped you get here tells me your grandma instilled all the right values! Good luck for the future."