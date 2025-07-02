Infosys Techie In Bengaluru Arrested For Secretly Filming Woman In Toilet

A techie working with Infosys in Bengaluru has been arrested for allegedly recording videos of a woman inside the office toilet.

Nagesh Swapnil Mali, who works as a senior associate at Infosys, was caught red-handed by the woman employee on Monday.

In the First Information Report (FIR), the woman said she noticed suspicious activity in the toilet cubicle next to her and discovered Nagesh filming her. She immediately raised an alarm, after which other employees rushed to the spot and caught Mali. His mobile phone was found to contain the video footage, which was later deleted by Human Resources personnel in the woman's presence.

Police sources say this may not be an isolated incident and they are probing whether more women were secretly recorded by Mali. His mobile phone has been sent to a forensic lab to retrieve deleted content and verify if he has done something like this before as well.

In a similar incident in Ayodhya in April, a 25-year-old employee of a guest house near the Ram Temple was arrested for allegedly filming a woman while she was bathing. The devotee, who was from Varanasi, noticed a shadow and spotted someone filming her from above through the tin roof.

The phone of the man, identified as Saurabh Tiwari, was seized and police discovered several videos of other woman guests as well.