Bengaluru Techie Loses 55 Lakh In Crypto Fraud On Matrimony Site

A 32-year-old IT professional from Ullal Upanagara in Bengaluru has filed a police complaint alleging he was cheated of over Rs 55 lakh by fraudsters who first approached him through a matrimonial website and later lured him into a fake cryptocurrency investment scheme.

According to the FIR, the victim had created a profile on the Vokkaliga Matrimony website in February 2025. He was soon contacted by a woman who claimed to be interested in a marriage alliance. The two began communicating over WhatsApp.

Within days, the woman allegedly steered the conversation towards cryptocurrency trading and introduced the victim to an online investment platform. She shared links to fake trading websites and convinced him to invest money by promising high returns.

The victim initially transferred Rs 1 lakh and, upon being shown false profits in an online wallet, was persuaded to invest more. Over the next few weeks, he transferred a total of Rs 55.64 lakh in multiple transactions to different bank accounts linked to the fraud.

When he attempted to withdraw the supposed profits, he was asked to pay additional charges. Eventually, the woman stopped responding, and the victim realised he had been scammed.

Police have registered a case under sections related to cheating and cyber fraud. An investigation is underway to trace the accused and recover the funds.