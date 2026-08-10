Australian Man Calls Move To India Best Decision: "Living My Wildest Dreams"

An Australian man living in India has gone viral after sharing how the country transformed his life, describing his decision to move as the "best" choice he ever made. In a candid social media video, Andy Evans detailed his journey of adjusting to life in India while praising the nation's culture, growth, and warm hospitality. He explained that the country has allowed him to achieve personal and professional milestones he previously thought were impossible back home.

"The best decision of my life was moving to India. I moved to India two and a half years ago, and I'm achieving things that I never imagined I would ever achieve in my life. I was an accountant," he said in the clip.

"I was sitting behind a desk for eight years as an accountant, and now I'm creating content full-time. I'm living my wildest dreams in India, seeing beautiful things, and interacting with beautiful people, all because of this beautiful, wild, crazy country that we call India."

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He added: "I owe so much gratitude to this country. So much gratitude is pouring from my heart for this incredible country, and I just can't wait for many more years ahead, many more adventures ahead, and many more experiences with you guys through the community. I love you guys."

Watch the video here:

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The video resonated widely with Instagram users, drawing a flood of supportive comments. "Please visit Northeast India at least once. I promise you it will be a lifetime memory for you," one user suggested.

Another commented: "One day, you might have a negative experience in India because of a random bad person. Don't let that change your mind or spirit, and keep spreading love and positivity."

A third user inquired: "Do you plan to stay or move back to Australia? I'm just asking because, as an Indian, India isn't as good as Australia in terms of living conditions, though we are actively trying to make changes. I'd love to know your opinion, and which city do you live in, buddy?"