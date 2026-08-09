Air India Pilot Likely Failed Dope Test After Turbulence-Hit Flight: Sources

The pilot who flew the turbulence-hit Air India aircraft from Phuket to Delhi last week has likely failed a dope test, sources told NDTV. This, however, is not a final confirmation on the matter, with another result still pending. Air India has neither confirmed nor denied the development.

Sources said that the pilot-in-command tested positive for psychoactive substances during the post-flight screening in Delhi. Another test has also been conducted, the result of which is yet to be released.

The Tata-owned airline said it could not comment on the findings since the test results have not been shared with them yet.

Read: 'We Thought We Would Die': Passenger Recalls Air India Turbulence Scare

"We are aware that a post-flight screening test was conducted on the pilots in accordance with applicable protocols. However, the results of the test have not been shared with Air India, and we are therefore not in a position to comment on any findings," said a spokesperson.

Both pilots have been taken off the flight roster pending the completion of the inquiry.

Air India undertakes regular drug testing of crew members in compliance with civil aviation regulations, independent of any specific flight or operational incident, the airline said.

"We will continue to cooperate with the relevant authorities as required," it added in a statement.

If tested positive for drugs for the first time, rules say that the crew member must be referred to a rehabilitation centre and can only return to service with a negative dope test report. A second reoccurrence can lead to a suspension of licence for three years, while a third offence can get the licence cancelled.

Since prescribed drugs can also influence the results, the crew member must declare if he's on medication before undergoing the tests.

'A Sudden Loss Of Altitude'

The AI2379 flight on August 4, carrying 137 passengers and eight crew members, faced massive turbulence and a sudden loss in altitude while on its way to Delhi from the Thai tourist town.

Read: Air India Turbulence Lasted 5 Minutes, Crew Had Spinal Injuries: Minister

At least 13 passengers and four crew members suffered injuries in the incident, the airline had said, adding that the passengers were discharged following a brief hospital stay.

Two crew members sustained spinal injuries near the tailbone and neck, according to Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, who praised the crew for showing courage despite injuries.

The turbulence lasted for about five minutes, he said, after visiting the injured passengers at a hospital.

The aviation watchdog has initiated an inquiry into the incident. The aircraft was moved to the hangar and the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder were secured for further investigation, the ministry said.