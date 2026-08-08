After Fuel Crisis, Air India To Restore Most Suspended Flights From September 1

Air India is preparing to bring back most of the flights it had reduced earlier this year. The airline plans to restore these services from September 1.

Air India was forced to cut several international flights every week between June and August because of “continued airspace restrictions over certain regions and record high jet fuel prices.” The cuts affected flights to North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, SAARC countries and the Far East.

Now that fuel prices “have moderated from their initial peak,” the airline is ready to bring many of these services back. Air India will also add more flights on some international routes as part of the change.

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As per The Hindu, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson, in an internal memo, wrote, “Though fuel prices remain higher than before the Middle East conflict and remain volatile, they have moderated from their initial peak, so as well as the restorations we will be adding additional frequencies.”

Air India will not only bring back the flights it had stopped earlier but will also add more services during the winter travel season, which begins at the end of October.

The airline plans to increase the number of flights to Milan, Frankfurt, Zurich, Vienna, Melbourne, Tokyo and New York. Air India will also start a new seasonal flight between Mumbai and Toronto.

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According to the press release issued in May, Air India had decided to continue more than 1,200 international flights. It operated 33 flights a week to North America, 47 to Europe, 57 to the UK and eight to Australia.

It also operated 158 weekly flights to the Far East, Southeast Asia and SAARC countries, along with seven flights every week to Mauritius in Africa.