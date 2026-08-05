India's Biggest Airline IndiGo Is Offering 20,000 Free Tickets. How To Grab The Offer

India's largest airline, IndiGo, has completed two decades of operations and is marking the milestone with a customer giveaway that gives thousands of travellers a chance to fly for free. The carrier, which operated its first flight on August 4, 2006, between Delhi and Imphal via Guwahati, announced a special anniversary campaign offering 20,000 free tickets to domestic passengers. The celebration comes as IndiGo reflects on its rapid expansion from a single route operator to the country's dominant airline, carrying more than 123 million customers in FY26 and serving an extensive domestic and international network.

IndiGo Completes 20 Years In The Skies

IndiGo on Tuesday announced it had completed 20 years since it launched commercial operations in India. Today, IndiGo commands a majority share of India's aviation market, accounting for around 51 per cent of the country's airline capacity. Over the years, the carrier's growth has closely mirrored the expansion of air connectivity across India, particularly in non-metro regions.

Commenting on the milestone, Rahul Bhatia, Managing Director of IndiGo, said the airline was founded to make air travel accessible, affordable and reliable for Indians. He added that the company would continue investing in people, processes and capabilities while focusing on seamless travel experiences and expanding connectivity.

Also Read: Content Creator Sourav Joshi Books Entire IndiGo Flight For Underprivileged Children Flying For The First Time

Anniversary Offer: 20,000 Free Tickets Up For Grabs

As part of its "Happy IndiGo Day" celebrations, the airline has launched an offer called "IndiGoFree", under which 20,000 free tickets* will be given away through fare refunds.

The offer is valid on domestic flight bookings made between August 4 and August 6, 2026, through IndiGo's direct booking channels, including its website, mobile application and AI virtual assistant, 6Eskai.

According to the airline, eligible customers will be selected randomly from bookings made during the offer period. Selected passengers will receive an email and WhatsApp message inviting them to answer a simple question. Those who answer correctly, with up to three attempts provided, will receive a refund of their booking fare of up to Rs 10,000 per PNR.

The scheme covers domestic Economy Class and IndiGoStretch bookings, including both one-way and return journeys. The airline said refunds will be processed within three to five business days for successful participants.

*Terms & conditions apply. Refer to www.goIndiGo.in for more information.

Also Read: Court Orders Indigo, Turkish Airlines To Pay Father-Son Rs 1.6 Lakh After Abrupt US Flight Cancellation

How IndiGo Has Expanded Over The Years

From its first route in 2006, IndiGo has grown into India's largest airline by market share and network reach. The carrier currently operates a fleet of more than 430 aircraft and runs nearly 2,200 flights every day.

Its network spans more than 95 domestic and over 40 international destinations. The airline says nearly 90 per cent of India's population now lives within 100 kilometres of an airport served by IndiGo.

Internationally, the airline began operations in 2011 and has since expanded across Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Europe. Its overseas network is supported by partnerships with 13 international airlines.

Timeline Of IndiGo's Industry-First Initiatives

IndiGo highlighted several initiatives it describes as industry firsts during its 20-year journey:

2006: Introduced a 25-minute aircraft turnaround model aimed at improving operational efficiency and on-time performance.

2006: Rolled out boarding and deboarding ramps to improve accessibility for senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

2007: Introduced reusable cookie tins as an inflight service innovation.

2015: Became the first airline in the region to deploy Electronic Flight Bags, reducing paper usage and improving cockpit efficiency.

2022: Operated India's first international flight using Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

2024: Introduced a seat-selection feature for women during web check-in.

2026: Became the first Indian airline to induct the Airbus A321XLR into its fleet.

IndiGo's Plans For The Next Decade

Looking ahead, IndiGo said it plans to continue expanding its operations over the next few years. The airline aims to operate around 3,000 daily departures, carry nearly 200 million passengers annually and grow its fleet to more than 550 aircraft by 2030.