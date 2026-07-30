Court Orders Indigo, Turkish Airlines To Pay Father-Son Rs 1.6 Lakh After Abrupt US Flight Cancellation

A flight disruption can do more than derail a carefully planned itinerary, especially when time-sensitive travel is involved. In a recent order, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-I, Chandigarh, held IndiGo Airlines and Turkish Airlines liable for deficiency in service after a passenger and his son were forced to buy expensive last-minute tickets to the United States when part of their journey was suddenly cancelled without prior notice.

According to a report by 24Law.in, the Commission directed the airlines to compensate the passenger for additional travel expenses, unreimbursed hotel losses and the distress caused by the incident.

What Led To The Dispute?

The complainant and his son had booked tickets from New Delhi to Detroit via Istanbul for travel on August 15, 2025. The booking was made through Turkish Airlines under a codeshare arrangement, with the Delhi-Istanbul leg operated by IndiGo.

The passenger claimed that upon arriving at Delhi Airport, airline staff issued boarding passes only up to Istanbul and informed them that the onward portion of the journey had been cancelled. He alleged that no prior notice had been provided regarding the disruption.

The situation became particularly urgent because his son was due to attend a mandatory university orientation programme in the United States starting August 18, 2025.

Also Read: Family Of 8 Spends Rs 49 Lakh On Flight, KLM Denies Boarding At Bengaluru Airport

Alternative Travel Came At A High Cost

According to the complaint, IndiGo initially offered hotel accommodation, but the father and son chose to stay with relatives in Gurugram while awaiting further travel arrangements. The passenger stated that despite assurances, no suitable alternative plan was made.

He later learnt from Turkish Airlines that seats on the Detroit route would not be available until August 20, 2025. Faced with the risk of missing the university orientation, he purchased emergency Lufthansa tickets worth Rs 2,37,492.

The complaint also cited losses linked to hotel reservations in the US, including amounts that could not be recovered from non-refundable bookings.

What The Airlines Said

IndiGo argued that the disruption resulted from extraordinary operational circumstances beyond its control. According to the airline, the flight was downgraded, leading to seat limitations. It maintained that alternative arrangements and hotel accommodation had been offered but were declined.

The airline also stated that its customer experience team had offered compensation of Rs 20,000 per passenger without admitting liability, and had requested supporting documents for food and transportation expenses.

Turkish Airlines, meanwhile, contended that the disrupted segment was operated by IndiGo and therefore fell outside its operational control. It said it had fulfilled its obligations by processing refunds of the cancelled tickets to the original mode of payment.

Consumer Commission Finds Deficiency In Service

The Consumer Commission noted that the father and son had been compelled to arrange alternative travel at a much higher cost after the cancellation. It rejected the airlines' argument that ticket refunds and compensation offers were enough to resolve the matter.

According to the order, records showed that the complainant had incurred substantial additional expenses on replacement tickets and had also suffered losses from partially refunded hotel bookings.

Compensation Awarded To Father-Son Duo

The Commission found that the passenger spent Rs 2,37,492 on alternative Lufthansa tickets, while Turkish Airlines later refunded Rs 1,71,694 for the cancelled booking. It therefore directed the airlines to pay the differential amount of Rs 65,798.

The Commission also ordered reimbursement of Rs 44,460 towards hotel booking losses that remained unrecovered.

Together, these amounts totalled Rs 1,10,258. The airlines were directed to pay this amount with simple interest at 9% per annum from August 15, 2025.

In addition, the Commission awarded a consolidated Rs 50,000 towards mental agony, harassment and litigation expenses, taking the total relief granted to roughly Rs 1.6 lakh.

IndiGo and Turkish Airlines have been directed to comply with the decision within 45 days of receiving the certified copy of the order. If they fail to do so, the amounts awarded by the Commission will attract penal interest at 12% per annum until payment is made.