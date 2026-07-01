IndiGo Launches 'Lite' Fare For Passengers With Cabin Baggage Only

Budget carrier, IndiGo, has introduced a new entry-level "IndiGo Lite" fare for Economy Class passengers, offering a lower base fare for travellers flying only with cabin baggage and auto-assigned seats as the airline looks to catering lower-cost travel.

The new fare will be available for bookings made only through IndiGo's website, mobile application, and contact centre from July 1, while travel under the new category will commence from July 15.

This option will be available across all non-stop domestic and international flights for one-way, round-trip, and multi-city bookings, including for both adult and child passengers.

Under the IndiGo Lite fare, passengers will be entitled to carry a cabin bag of up to 7 kg and will receive an auto-assigned seat at no extra cost. Travellers can, however, purchase additional services such as checked baggage, preferred seats, meals, and priority services, including Fast Forward, separately, either through the airline's website or at the airport up to one hour before departure.

The airline said customers booking the Lite fare will continue to earn and redeem IndiGo BluChip loyalty points despite opting for the entry-level product.

Explaining the move, IndiGo Chief Strategy Officer Aloke Singh said the new fare has been "designed for passengers who travel light and would like to pay only for the services they need".

With the launch of IndiGo Lite, the airline's "6E Ways to Fly" portfolio now comprises Saver, Flexi Plus, IndiGo UpFront, IndiGoStretch, Stretch+ and Lite, offering passengers multiple fare options based on their budget and travel preferences.