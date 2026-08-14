Woman Passenger Causes Commotion At Bhubaneshwar Airport After IndiGo Flight Cancellation, Airline Responds

An IndiGo flight bound for Kolkata from Bhubaneshwar was cancelled on Thursday (Apr 13) due to a technical snag identified during the mandatory pre-departure inspection of the aircraft. In the aftermath of the cancellation, a woman passenger was caught on camera, shouting at the ground staff and damaging the property at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA).

The now-viral video shows the angry woman losing her temper and creating a commotion in the departure lounge, throwing things around and climbing the luggage belt. Flight 6E 7352 was scheduled to depart at 2:35 PM but was cancelled around 5:30 PM, prompting the woman to unleash herself on the airport staff.

Other passengers intervened and offered her water in an attempt to pacify her, but she refused to listen. Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel eventually had to intervene and told her, "You are damaging airport property. Do not go there again."

IndiGo Statement

In a statement to NDTV, IndiGo said it regretted the inconvenience caused to the passengers and offered them regular updates about the situation. In addition, accommodation, alternate travel options, and full refunds were issued by the airline.

"IndiGo flight 6E 7352, scheduled to operate from Bhubaneswar to Kolkata on August 13, 2026, was cancelled due to a technical snag identified during the mandatory pre-departure inspection of the aircraft," IndiGo clarified.

"We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers and took all efforts to minimise the same including offering them regular updates, refreshments, accommodation, and alternate travel options or full refunds as applicable. During this, one of the customers who caused damage to the airport property was declared unruly and handed over to relevant security agencies in line with standard operating procedures."

The airline said the safety and comfort of its customers and crew remain its top priorities.