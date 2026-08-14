Karnataka BJP MLA's Daughter Slaps Woman Police Officer, Case Filed

A Karnataka BJP MLA's daughter allegedly assaulted a woman sub-inspector on special security duty at Arathi Ukkada temple in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district.

The incident took place on August 12 at 8.15 pm inside the temple premises during Bhima Amavasya celebrations.

The police officer, Savitha Patil, is a sub-inspector attached to the Mandya Women's Police Station. According to the complaint, the MLA's daughter, Aishwarya, allegedly verbally abused the officer, slapped her, and obstructed her from performing her duties.

Aishwarya is the daughter of Tumakuru Rural MLA B Suresh Gowda. The politician has apologised over the row.

The incident allegedly occurred after Aishwarya arrived at the temple for darshan and objected to the delay in being allowed entry.

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Following the incident, Savitha filed a complaint against Aishwarya. A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered at Kyathanahalli Police Station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Aishwarya has not been detained or served a notice, even though the case includes non-bailable sections.

The MLA claimed the police official had verbally abused his daughter.

"My daughter had visited the temple. She had requested to visit the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. The police refused to allow her inside, while a circle inspector was allowed in. My daughter again requested them to allow her inside. Then she (police officer) abused my daughter, it seems. Then the fight started. I have not seen the video of my daughter slapping the officer. I apologise, I am sorry for it," said Gowda.