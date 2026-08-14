DK Shivakumar's Unending Cabinet Troubles, Upset Minister Shoots Stinker

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's troubles with "unhappy" ministers don't seem to be ending. The latest to voice discontent is newly appointed Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed.

In a sign that Ahmed is miffed over portfolio allocation, he has refused to take up the responsibility of District In-charge Minister of Vijayanagara.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Zameer Ahmed has requested that he should not be given the responsibility of District In-charge Minister of any district in the coming days.

In his letter, he has cited the upcoming Bengaluru civic polls for the BBMP, other local body elections, Assembly by-elections, and responsibilities related to party organisation.

He has stated that these commitments will leave him with limited time to discharge the responsibilities of a District In-charge Minister.

Following Ahmed's letter to Chief Minister, his name has been dropped from the list of district in-charge ministers released by the government.

Zameer Ahmed has also sought exemption from the responsibility of hoisting the national flag at the Independence Day celebrations in Vijayanagara on August 15.

He has stated that he will not be able to attend the programme and has requested to be relieved of the responsibility. He has pointed out that he had earlier been assigned the task of studying the drought situation in Vijayanagara district and submitting a report. That report has already been submitted, he said.

Sources have told NDTV that Zameer Ahmed is upset over the latest portfolio allocation and changes made to his departments.

While Zameer Ahmed has retained the Housing Department, the Minorities Welfare and Haj portfolio, which he held earlier, has now been assigned to UT Khader. That appears to have upset Ahmed.

DK Shivakumar has finally expanded his Cabinet after months of delay since taking charge as Chief Minister. But the headache over competing aspirations and leaders' ambitions seems to be far from over.