Will Inspect Everyone: Karnataka Minister's Warning Amid Food Safety Drives

Karnataka Health Minister U T Khader on Thursday said food safety inspections would be carried out irrespective of the establishment, stressing that the health of the people was more important than the place being inspected.

His remarks come following a series of inspections being carried out by the officials of the food safety divison of the Food Safety and Drug Administration at various establishments across the city under the directives of the Minister to verify compliance with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011.

Speaking to reporters here, the Minister said, "Let it be a five-star hotel, let it be an Indira Canteen, let it be Arogya Soudha, Vidhana Soudha or any other place. For us, the place is not important. The health of the people is important."

He said the department would inspect establishments, point out lapses and seek corrective measures, adding that the objective was not to target anyone.

"We don't have anything against them. We want to rectify them. They should rectify their mindset. They should give healthy food and cooperate with the public," he said.

Khader also stressed the need to create awareness among consumers about food storage and preparation.

"People should also know that whatever they see from outside, all is not right. So, they should have that awareness. Multinational companies, 10 days, 15 days, buns they are keeping and giving. What type of preservatives might have been in that?" he wondered.

"Chicken is kept for one or two months in cold storage and then they fry it and give it. What will happen to the health of the children? This all should be known to the public," he added.

Noting that establishments might have certain provisions under the rules, he said consumers should be aware of the manner and duration for which food has been stored.

"According to the rules, they might have got the opportunity, but people should know that this has been kept for one month inside the fridge and then children are eating it. It is my responsibility to give them awareness. Rest, to eat or not eat is their right," Khader added.

Recently, 60 three-star and five-star hotels in Bengaluru Urban District were inspected, and 77 food samples were collected and sent to food laboratories for analysis.

According to officials, the kitchen of a high-end rooftop lounge was also closed recently for allegedly being maintained in an unhygienic manner.

In some establishments, meat and beef were found to be rotten with fungus, which were also seized during an inspection.

The warehouses of an Indira Canteen in Gottigere and a quick-commerce unicorn in Hoskote were also sealed after officials found "unhygienic" food handling and storage conditions during the. inspection drive.

Food business operators have been instructed to strictly comply with the Food Safety and Standards Act and the applicable rules and regulations, the department said.

Any violation relating to food quality, safety, hygiene, proper storage, labelling or food handling practices will invite strict legal action as per the provisions of law, it added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)