615 Kg Substandard Food Destroyed, 17 Restaurants Fined In Gujarat Over Paneer Violations

Authorities in Gujarat have imposed fines totalling Rs 1,40,900 on 17 food establishments and destroyed approximately 615 kilograms of substandard food during a statewide enforcement drive, officials said on Sunday. The action forms part of ongoing efforts to ensure food safety and transparency in the use of paneer (Indian cottage cheese) and analogue paneer in hotels, restaurants, dhabas, and street food units. The Food and Drugs Control Administration (FDCA) issued an order on April 4 directing all food business operators to clearly disclose whether they are using milk paneer or analogue paneer made from vegetable fat, starch, or other substitutes.

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"Products made using substitutes should not be labelled or sold as 'paneer' and must instead be described as 'paneer analogue' or 'analogue'," the FDCA order stated.

The authority emphasised that any attempt to mislead consumers or provide incorrect information would be considered a violation and attract strict legal action. During Saturday's drive, a total of 347 establishments across Gujarat, including restaurants, dhabas and food stalls, were inspected. Among those penalised for not displaying accurate information were hotels/eateries in Ahmedabad, while Surat Municipal Corporation and Rajkot Municipal Corporation recorded fines of Rs 52,300 and Rs 3,600, respectively.

This follows earlier enforcement under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. Between January 1 and March 31, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) collected 2,049 food samples, of which 74 were found substandard.

"Out of the above samples, 74 food samples were declared substandard. Action has been taken against the concerned Food Business Operators as per the provisions," AMC officials said.

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The samples included 85 of paneer, 59 of milk, 89 of milk products, 20 of mango milkshake and sugarcane juice, 56 of bakery products, 68 of sweets, 99 of namkeen, 61 of sugar-boiled confectionery, 178 of flours and grains, 85 of edible oil, 26 of beverages, 35 of sugar and related items, three of tea, 248 of spices and iodised salt, and 937 classified as others. During the same period, 4,294 food business units were inspected, 1,411 notices were issued, 1,033 tests were conducted, Rs 22,42,300 were recovered as administrative charges, and 3,081 kilograms of unsafe food were destroyed.

The AMC officials also highlighted the focus on paneer quality, reporting that of 85 samples collected in the first three months of 2026, a total of 25 were found substandard, mainly for failing fat content standards or using analogue paneer instead of milk paneer.

Penalties exceeding Rs three lakh were imposed, and action was initiated against 12 establishments.

More than 15,000 food business operators have been instructed via email to clearly indicate whether they are using milk paneer or analogue paneer, with non-compliance attracting legal action. Officials said these measures show the continued commitment to protecting consumer interests and ensuring food safety across Gujarat.

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