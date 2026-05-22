"Bad Timing": Trump Says Iran War May Keep Him From Son's Wedding

US President Donald Trump said Thursday he would try to make it to his eldest son's wedding but that it was "bad timing" because of the Iran war.

Donald Trump Jr, 48, is set to tie the knot for the second time this weekend, marrying Bettina Anderson in the Bahamas, US media reported.

But at the same time Trump is working on a deal to end his unpopular war with Iran, which has sunk the president's poll ratings and sparked voter anger over the cost of living ahead of November's midterm elections.

"He'd like me to go. It's going to be just a small little private affair and I'm going to try and make it," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office when asked if he would attend his son's wedding.

"I said, 'This is not good timing for me. I have a thing called Iran and other things.'"

Trump said he was conscious of how the media would cover it if he did go to the wedding in the middle of a war that remains stuck in a stalemate.

"That's one I can't win on. If I do attend, I get killed. If I don't attend, I get killed -- by the fake news of course," Trump said.

"Hopefully they're going to have a great marriage."

Known as Don Jr, the president's son is an executive vice president at The Trump Organization, the family's luxury real estate conglomerate, and a vocal proponent of his father's right-wing MAGA political agenda.

He is often seen at his father's side, including earlier this month when they returned to the White House together from Trump senior's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Last year Don Jr said he could run for president "maybe one day." His father's second and final term runs until January, 2029 and the Republican president has not yet anointed a successor.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)