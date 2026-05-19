Donald Trump Jr To Marry Bettina Anderson In Intimate Bahamas Ceremony

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson are reportedly changing their wedding plans and moving away from getting married at the White House. According to reports, the couple decided a large celebration at the White House could attract unwanted attention in light of the American-Israel war on Iran.

The pair are now expected to marry during Memorial Day weekend in a much smaller and more private ceremony in the Bahamas. TMZ reports say they chose a private island for the wedding after realising they could end up delaying their marriage for a long time if they waited for political tensions to calm down.

The couple was together for a year before getting engaged in December at Camp David for Anderson's birthday. Their romance began around the same time Trump Jr.'s previous engagement with Kimberly Guilfoyle, the former Fox News host, was coming to an end.

Before the wedding plans changed, Bettina Anderson had an Enchanted Garden themed bridal shower at Mar-a-Lago in April. Several members of the Trump family attended the event, including Ivanka Trump, Lara Trump, Tiffany Trump and Marla Maples.

Donald Trump Jr.'s daughter, Kai Trump, whom he shares with ex wife Vanessa Trump, was also reportedly present for the celebration. The party was hosted by Palm Beach socialites Yaz Hernandez, Amy Phelan and Audrey Gruss. Other well known guests included Daphne Oz, Dina Powell McCormick, Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, Andrea Wynn and Amy Baier. Donald Trump Jr. also took part in the celebration and reportedly gave a toast during the event.

Trump Jr. was previously married to Vanessa. The two were together from 2005 until their divorce in 2018. During their marriage, they welcomed five children, Kai Madison Trump, Donald John “Donny” Trump III, Tristan Milos Trump, Spencer Frederick Trump and Chloe Sophia Trump.