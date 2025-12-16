Who Is Bettina Anderson, Socialite Engaged To Donald Trump's Son

Donald Trump Jr, the eldest son of US President Donald Trump, is engaged to Palm Beach socialite and philanthropist Bettina Anderson. The announcement came on Monday during a White House holiday gathering, with footage later shared on X by conservative influencer Laura Loomer.

Speaking at the event, the 47-year-old said, “I'm not usually at a loss for words, because I'm usually doing the ranting and raving really well,” before adding, “I want to thank Bettina for that one word: ‘Yes.'”

“This has been the most unforgettable weekend. I get to marry the love of my life, and I feel like the luckiest girl in the world. Thank you,” Anderson, 39, said.

BREAKING NEWS:



President Trump just announced at the White House that his son @DonaldJTrumpJr and his girlfriend Bettina Anderson are getting married! They just got engaged.



Congratulations to them both. pic.twitter.com/psb38nTGla — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) December 16, 2025

Who Is Bettina Anderson?

Bettina Anderson is the daughter of philanthropists Harry Loy Anderson Jr and Inger Anderson. She is well known in Palm Beach's social and charitable circles. She is an advocate for the Hope for Depression Research Foundation, founded by Audrey Gruss, and plays a key role in Project Paradise, a Florida-based conservation initiative. She also regularly volunteers with the Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County.

The couple have reportedly been together for about a year and even travelled to Udaipur to attend a wedding last month. Speculation has also surfaced about Anderson seeking a role on the president's committee on the arts and humanities.

Trump Jr Was Married To Vanessa Trump

Trump Jr. was previously married to Vanessa Trump for 12 years before their divorce in 2018. The former couple share five children – Kai, 18; Donald III, 16; Tristan, 14; Spencer, 13; and Chloe, 11.

Following his divorce, Trump Jr began dating former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle in 2018. They were engaged in 2020, though their relationship ended in late 2024, as per People Magazine.

Trump Jr and Anderson were first photographed together at a brunch outing in August 2024, while Trump Jr was still publicly linked to Guilfoyle. By September that year, sources said Trump Jr and Guilfoyle were spending time apart, and their split was later confirmed.

Shortly after, Guilfoyle was nominated by Trump as US ambassador to Greece, a position that was confirmed by the Senate in September.

Trump Jr and Anderson made several public appearances together over the past year. He joined her for her birthday dinner in Palm Beach in December 2024 and brought her as his guest to the Trump family's New Year's Eve celebrations at Mar-a-Lago. Anderson later accompanied him to Trump's inauguration in January this year.