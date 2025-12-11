"Daddy Issues Are Clear": Minnesota Governor's Daughter Hits At Trump Jr

Hope Walz, the daughter of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, has urged Donald Trump Jr to seek help for "daddy issues" after he defended his father's use of a derogatory slur.

"Oh, Don. It is so clear that your dad does not love you," the 24-year-old said, reacting to Trump Jr's social media post defending the slur directed against Tim Walz.

Mocking his relationship with his father, she said, "If there is any love there, it's not for your compassion, like my dad loves me, but instead your cruelty — and that's not love."

Hope said that she felt bad for him and his family because they insulted people just to make themselves feel good. "I genuinely feel sad that you and your family feel the need to degrade and put down large swaths of the country in an attempt to make yourself feel better," she quipped.

She stated that her family was emotionally richer and happier, for they didn't enjoy insulting others. "We find joy in each other and spending time together and doing quality good things for this world together — not tearing other people down," she remarked.

Hope concluded her video by saying that his problems with his father were obvious and that she genuinely felt sorry for him.

"Those daddy issues are so, so clear, and I genuinely do feel sad for you. You know, joy and love and happiness with my family — because at the end of the day, that's what matters. So, good luck, Don. Good luck," she said.

Last week, Donald Trump Jr shared a clip of Governor Walz saying that people were driving past his house and shouting the "R-word". He believed this started because Trump used the same word about him in public.

Instead of condemning it, Trump Jr added a comment saying those people were right to use the slur. "They're not wrong," he wrote.

Governor Walz said, "This creates danger. And I'll tell you what. In my time on this, I'd never seen this before: People driving by my house and using the R-word in front of people."

"This is shameful. And I have yet to see an elected official, a Republican elected official, say, ‘You're right. That's shameful. He should not say it," he added.