Donald Trump's Son Likely To Visit India For High-Profile Wedding In Udaipur

US President Donald Trump's businessman son, Donald Trump Jr, is likely to visit India over the weekend. Trump Jr is expected to attend a high-profile destination wedding of an Indian American couple in Rajasthan's Udaipur. In anticipation of his possible arrival, a team from a US security agency has already arrived in Udaipur and is reviewing security arrangements, sources in the Rajasthan police told NDTV.

They said that the high-profile wedding will take place on November 21 and 22. The main ceremony will take place at the historic Jag Mandir Palace, located amidst Lake Pichola, while other wedding-related festivities will be held at Manek Chowk within the City Palace. Trump Jr, however, will stay at The Leela Palace Udaipur, sources said.

Apart from Trump Jr, several politicians and Indian celebrities are also expected to attend the wedding. Ahead of the arrival of VIP guests, the Rajasthan administration has also started enforcing special security arrangements in the city, Udaipur's Superintendent of Police, Yogesh Goyal, told NDTV.

Udaipur will be on high alert during the two-day wedding festivities, during which time special security arrangements will be made along the route from the airport to Lake Pichola, sources said.

Udaipur: A Celebrity Wedding Destination

Known as the “City of Lakes”, Udaipur offers a collection of luxurious heritage hotels, palaces, and forts, making it one of India's most picturesque destinations for festivities. Nestled in the Aravalli Hills, the royal city has emerged as a favourite wedding destination for affluent Indians, including Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Raveena Tandon, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Hardik Pandya. Pre-wedding festivities of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's daughter, Isha Ambani, were also held in the city.