Kannada Actor Darshan Meets Wife Vijayalakshmi, Son For 30 Minutes In Bengaluru Jail On Wedding Anniversary

Vijayalakshmi, wife of Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa Shrinivas, along with their son Vineesh, recently visited Parappana Agrahara Central Prison to meet the actor.

Darshan is currently in jail in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case.

The actor spent around 30 minutes with his wife and son on Monday, after obtaining prior permission.

The meeting was held under CCTV surveillance, and all conversations between Darshan and Vijayalakshmi were recorded on camera.

Darshan spent time with his family under the supervision of a prison official. The prison authorities had permitted only three people to attend the meeting.

Darshan was named in the chargesheet in the Renukaswamy murder case, in which the 33-year-old resident of Chitradurga was allegedly murdered. The victim's remains were discovered in Bengaluru's Kamakshipalya on June 9, 2024.

In October 2024, the Karnataka High Court granted interim bail to Darshan for six weeks in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case.

Subsequently, the Government of Karnataka moved the Supreme Court, challenging the High Court's decision to grant bail to the actor.

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