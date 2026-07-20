Hyderabad Cracks Down On Food Safety Violations, 6 Establishments Face Action

The Hyderabad City Police Commissioner's Task Force, through its Hyderabad Food Adulteration Surveillance Team (H-FAST), conducted a special drive across Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy districts, taking action against six food business operators for allegedly violating food safety norms.

The raids, conducted on July 17 in coordination with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Food Safety Officers, targeted food manufacturing units, retail outlets and processing facilities suspected of operating in violation of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Officials said the operation was an ongoing effort to curbing food adulteration, ensuring compliance with food safety regulations and protecting public health.

The special drive comes amid the Telangana government's intensified campaign against food adulteration. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has repeatedly directed officials to adopt a zero-tolerance approach towards food adulteration and has announced that the government is examining proposals to introduce stricter legal provisions and enhanced punishments for those involved in the manufacture and sale of adulterated food.

The government has also asked enforcement agencies to conduct regular inspections and take stringent action against repeat offenders.

During the drive, six establishments were inspected, including an edible oil and basmati rice repacking unit, an ice cream manufacturing unit, two murukulu (namkeen) manufacturing units, a bakery and a retail grocery and dry fruits store.

Six persons were arrested and handed over to the respective Food Safety Officers for further legal action under the Food Safety and Standards Act and other applicable provisions.

The inspections uncovered several serious violations that could pose health risks to consumers. Officials found food being prepared and stored under unhygienic conditions, the use of repeatedly heated cooking oil, artificial food colours and improperly stored food articles.

Teams also detected expired and misbranded food products, while some establishments failed to display valid FSSAI licences or maintain proper product labelling.

Authorities further observed poor sanitation, pest and cockroach infestation, pigeon contamination, inadequate housekeeping and the absence of regular pest control measures.

In several units, food handlers were found working without essential protective equipment such as gloves and hairnets.

Inspectors also noted the absence of mandatory water quality reports, food testing records and employee health documentation.

As part of the operation, reused cooking oil, artificial food colours and other unsafe food items were seized. Food samples were collected and sent for laboratory analysis.

Notices were issued directing food business operators to rectify deficiencies and comply with statutory food safety norms.