3-Year Jail, Fine: Karnataka Public Places Law That Could Spark RSS Face-Off

The Karnataka government has proposed a new law to regulate the use of government premises and public property, with strict provisions for processions, meetings, events and other activities held on public property.

The Karnataka Regulation of Use of Government Premises and Public Property Bill, 2026, accessed by NDTV, makes prior written permission mandatory for holding any procession, meeting, assembly, function, celebration, event, training or similar activity on government or public property.

Last month, the Congress-led Karnataka government made it mandatory for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to take permission for public marches in the state. The RSS had filed a petition in the Karnataka High Court to challenge the move.

The proposed law has a wide definition of public property, covering government land, buildings, roads, parks, playgrounds, water bodies and other properties controlled by the government, authorities or local bodies.

Processions and route marches will also come under the proposed law. A procession is defined as more than 10 people moving together with a common objective, including political, religious and social processions.

Organisers will have to apply for permission at least seven days before the proposed activity. If the concerned authority does not communicate its decision within seven days, the application will be deemed to have been approved.

However, permission can be rejected on grounds including public order, safety, communal harmony, traffic, public inconvenience, nuisance and protection of the intended use of the property. Authorities will have to provide written reasons for rejection.

Authorities can also impose conditions on the timing of an event, dispersal, noise levels, number of participants and possession of potentially harmful articles, including weapons, guns, lathis and sticks.

Unauthorised use of government property will be treated as trespass under the proposed law. Authorities will have the power to inspect premises and, with police assistance, evict unauthorised occupants.

The proposed legislation also prescribes stringent punishment. A first offence could attract imprisonment of up to three years and/or a fine of up to Rs 5 lakh. Repeat offences could lead to imprisonment of up to five years and a fine of up to Rs 10 lakh. Continuing violations may also attract an additional daily fine.

The draft further proposes that offences under the Act will be cognizable and non-bailable. A police officer of the rank of Sub-Inspector or above would have the power to arrest without a warrant for an offence under the proposed law.

Applications for permission will have to include details such as the proposed route, number of participants, vehicles, start and end timings, along with details of five responsible persons.

The draft also proposes restrictions on slogans as a condition of permission. Organisers would be prohibited from raising slogans likely to annoy or offend other religious, political, social, linguistic or cultural groups.

Anyone aggrieved by an order under the proposed law will be able to file an appeal before the Divisional Commissioner within 30 days.

If enacted, the legislation would significantly tighten regulations governing the use of government premises and public property across Karnataka, while imposing substantial criminal penalties for violations.