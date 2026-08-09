DK Shivakumar's Delhi Visit Sparks Buzz Of Portfolio Allocation Talks

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar will arrive in New Delhi late on Sunday evening, amid speculation that he may discuss portfolio allocation among the newly inducted ministers with the Congress high command.

According to the Chief Minister's travel schedule shared with the media, Shivakumar is scheduled to attend a meeting with senior Supreme Court advocates at Karnataka Bhavan after arriving in the national capital.

His return schedule to Bengaluru remains open.

There is intense speculation within party circles that Shivakumar's Delhi visit could include discussions with the Congress high command on the allocation of portfolios to the 19 new ministers inducted into his cabinet on August 3.

Discussions are likely on the discontent among legislators who aspired for ministerial berths, particularly senior leaders who were left out of the cabinet expansion.

Over the past three to four days, Shivakumar, KPCC president B K Hariprasad, AICC general secretary in charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala and a few ministers have reached out to legislators who were left out of the ministry in an effort to pacify them.

On Sunday, Shivakumar met senior MLA and former minister Dinesh Gundu Rao.

There are reports that Shivakumar may consider a minor cabinet reshuffle, replacing a couple of incumbents to make room for disgruntled lawmakers who continue to demand ministerial berths, according to sources. There is, however, no official confirmation of such a move.

With no women represented in his cabinet, pressure is also mounting on Shivakumar to fill the lone vacant berth with a woman minister.

The Chief Minister wants to complete these exercises ahead of the monsoon session of the state Legislature, which begins on August 13, party sources said.

Two months after assuming office as Chief Minister, Shivakumar expanded his cabinet on August 3 by inducting 19 ministers, taking its total strength to 33. One berth remains vacant.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)