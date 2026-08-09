Rs 10,000 Monthly Pension For Those Jailed During Emergency In Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday announced a monthly pension of Rs 10,000 for 325 people who were jailed for participating in protests during the Emergency.

Addressing a programme at the state secretariat, Adhikari said the beneficiaries had endured hardships for defending democracy during the Emergency.

"The brave soldiers had to endure a lot of suffering. The new state government stands on the ideals of these brave soldiers," he said.

The state government has identified 325 people who were imprisoned for participating in protests during the Emergency for the 'Paschimbanga Loktantra Senani Samman', he said.

Adhikari said the new government was built on the ideals of those who had made sacrifices for the country.

The BJP-led government at the Centre observes June 25 as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' to commemorate the imposition of the Emergency in 1975.

Several BJP-ruled states have also honoured people who were jailed during the Emergency with awards and pensions.

The BJP came to power in West Bengal for the first time in the assembly elections held earlier this year.

Earlier in the day, Adhikari marked the 84th anniversary of the Quit India Movement, paying tribute to freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives during the struggle for Independence.

Recalling Mahatma Gandhi's "Do or Die" call, Adhikari in a social media post said thousands of Indians had made the ultimate sacrifice with the vision of a free India.

"On this momentous day of August 9th, I offer my deepest gratitude and heartfelt tribute to all those courageous Freedom Fighters. Their unmatched valour and supreme sacrifices form the bedrock of the free India we cherish today," he said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)