UP BJP MLA Says Daughter Duped Into Marriage With Man Who Had 25 Weddings

Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA from Sevata Gyan Tiwari has lodged a complaint alleging that he was duped into marrying his daughter to a conman who has cheated many other women by carrying out 25 marriages with fake identities, following which an FIR has been filed, police said on Saturday.

Police have arrested Anuj Trivedi and his son Prakhar Trivedi in connection with the matter, according to the complaint by the MLA, who also made the allegations in a social media video posted on August 6 along with his daughter.

According to the complaint lodged at Reusa police station, Tiwari's daughter Pragya married Prakhar Trivedi, son of Anuj Trivedi and a resident of Chandrawal in Mishrikh, in 2024. The MLA alleged that at the time of the marriage, Anuj Trivedi had projected himself as a prominent real estate businessman based in Mumbai and concealed his alleged criminal history and previous cases.

The complaint stated that the relationship was finalised after local inquiries and positive feedback from people considered influential in the area. However, about two-and-a-half years after the marriage, the family came across information through social media and other sources about Prakhar Trivedi's alleged activities.

Tiwari alleged that Prakhar had duped several women in different states, including Maharashtra, of crores of rupees by allegedly luring them into relationships while using fake identities. He also alleged that Prakhar had been involved in around 25 marriages.

The MLA said he had severed all social and personal ties with the accused family and brought his daughter back to his home. He alleged that the relationship had caused deep trauma to his family and affected his social image as a public representative.

The Reusa police registered a case against Anuj Trivedi for cheating on the MLA's complaint and initiated legal proceedings, officials said.

In his social media video, Tiwari had alleged that his family was cheated and demanded strict punishment, including the death penalty, for Anuj Trivedi. He also said that if his son-in-law was found guilty, he should face severe punishment under the law.

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