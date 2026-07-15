Fake IAS Officer Assaults Husband, Demands 40 Lakhs To 'Build' Hospital

A woman, who allegedly posed as an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer to marry a man and later demanded Rs 40 lakh from him, has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, according to police.

The accused, identified as Sadhana, was arrested on Monday and sent to jail, police said on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police (South) Anshika Verma said an FIR was registered at Faridpur police station on a complaint by Abhishek against Sadhana, her father Narendra Pal Singh, brother Surya Pratap and maternal uncle Rajendra Singh, all residents of Sateti village in Budaun district.

The case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita along with Section 66D of the Information Technology Act.

According to the complaint, Sadhana and her family allegedly deceived Abhishek by projecting her as an IAS officer through fake photographs and videos uploaded on social media. Believing her claims, Abishekh married her.

The complainant alleged that after the marriage, Sadhana's behaviour changed and she allegedly attempted to strangulate him, threatened him and his family with dire consequences, and demanded Rs 40 lakh as extortion.

Verma said Sadhana was arrested after a search operation. During interrogation, she allegedly admitted to uploading fake photographs and videos on Facebook portraying herself as an IAS officer to gain the confidence of Abhishek and his family.

She also allegedly confessed that she had demanded Rs 40 lakh from her husband after threatening him and had asked him to sell his agricultural land to finance the construction of a hospital on a plot owned by her in Badaun, the SP said.

According to the officer, Sadhana told police that she is a BSc graduate preparing for government job examinations, while her father is a farmer. She also admitted that she had assaulted her husband during a domestic dispute, Verma said.

Police said further investigation is underway.

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