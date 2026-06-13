'Conman Groom' Duped 25 Women of Crores, Bought BMW, Arrested

A man accused of duping over 25 women of crores of rupees on the pretext of marriage has been arrested by the Mira Bhayandar Crime Branch.

The accused, who posed as unmarried, allegedly targeted divorced, differently abled and vulnerable women through matrimonial sites and newspaper ads.

He is accused of using multiple fake names and identities to gain their trust before siphoning off large sums of money.

In a major operation, the Crime Detection Branch (Unit-1) tracked and arrested the notorious 'conman groom' from Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

Police investigation revealed that he deliberately targeted women who were emotionally vulnerable. After winning their trust with promises of marriage, he would gradually extract money from them.

So far, the preliminary probe has found that he cheated more than 25 women across the country.

Police have seized a BMW X1 car from the accused, which was allegedly purchased with the money the accused extracted from his victims.

The accused's son has also been named as a co-accused. The main accused is currently in judicial custody.