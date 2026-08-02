7 Killed In Suicide Blast During "Peace Rally" In Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Seven people were killed and 18 others were injured in an explosion targeting Pakistani police personnel in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province today. Visuals of the explosion have surfaced on social media.

The blast happened when a "peace rally" was going on in a town in Swat district.

The explosion looked like a suicide attack, although there is no immediate official confirmation about it, news agency PTI reported.

The rally was organised by the local tribal council Swat Aman Jirga with participants raising slogans and carrying placards to demand peace in the area that has seen deterioration in the security situation in the past few months.

Rescue teams took the wounded to nearby hospitals; police and other law enforcement agencies cordoned off the area.