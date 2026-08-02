On Camera, Minor Rams 7 Bikes, Runs Over Senior Citizen In Hyderabad Shocker

A 17-year-old boy allegedly driving a Maruti Baleno without a licence rammed into seven parked two-wheelers and then crashed into a motorcycle carrying two brothers in Hyderabad's Borabanda area on Sunday, leaving both men seriously injured.

CCTV footage of the incident showed the minor losing control of the car and ploughing into a row of parked two-wheelers before crashing into a motorcycle carrying two brothers.

The impact threw both riders off the bike. One of them narrowly escaped with minor injuries after managing to move away from the vehicle's path, while the other, who was sitting behind him, bore the brunt of the collision. Moments later, the car ran over him, trapping him underneath.

The footage showed bystanders rushing to the spot and lifting the vehicle to rescue the injured man.

The injured men were identified as Rajkumar (60) and Prabhakar (55), who were on their way to church. Both sustained serious injuries and were shifted to separate private hospitals for treatment.

The minor was also seen allegedly attempting to flee the scene after the crash. However, locals chased him down, caught him a short distance away and allegedly assaulted him before police arrived.

According to police, the minor allegedly took the car after finding its keys inside the vehicle following a cleaning job.

A case has been registered by the Madhuranagar Police, and further investigation is underway.