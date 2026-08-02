"Prepare To Depart": US' Advisory For Its Citizens In Mideast Amid Tensions

The United States has advised its citizens across the Middle East to exercise caution and be prepared to leave the region amid fears of a wider conflict, a day after President Donald Trump had warned that Washington could launch fresh strikes on Iran.

US embassies in Bahrain, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates issued online advisories on Saturday, warning Americans about the possibility of an "unforeseen escalation" in the region. The alerts came as tensions rose following Trump's latest threat to hit Iran "very hard" if ongoing efforts to reach a deal with Tehran fail.

Speaking during a Cabinet meeting at Camp David on Friday, Trump had said that US negotiators, including his son-in-law Jared Kushner, special envoy Steve Witkoff and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, were still trying to secure an agreement with Iran. However, he also expressed growing frustration with Tehran.

"We will be hitting them very hard... and at some point, they will say we just can't take it anymore," Trump said, adding that he was losing faith in Iran because it "breaks its word" and "lies and misinterprets".

However, Trump on Saturday said that the US and Israel had agreed to hold off on planned strikes on Iran at the request of Tehran and other countries in the region, claiming that the Middle East allies have reached the parameters of a deal to end the war.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, he said that the emerging deal "would include the immediate, complete, and total opening" of the Strait of Hormuz, the world's most vital energy conduit which has mostly been closed by Iran since the war broke out on February 28.

US Issues Region-Wide Security Advisory

In its advisory, the US Department of State and Consular Affairs urged Americans currently in the Middle East to remain vigilant and be prepared for possible flight cancellations, airspace closures and other travel disruptions.

"Americans currently in the Middle East should exercise caution and heightened vigilance and should be prepared for flight cancellations, periodic airspace closures, and potential travel disruptions," the department said on X.

The department further noted that several airlines had postponed plans to resume normal schedules while others had cancelled routes altogether. Americans in the region were advised to consider leaving or be ready to do so if the situation deteriorates further.

The advisory also recommended that Americans outside the Middle East reconsider any plans to travel to or through the region. Those who decide to travel were urged to closely monitor updates from airports and airlines.

US authorities further warned that American diplomatic facilities have been targeted in the past and said Iran or Iran-aligned groups could target US interests abroad, including businesses and institutions associated with the United States.

"US diplomatic facilities, including outside the Middle East, have been targeted. Iran and groups supportive of Iran may target other US interests overseas or at locations associated with the United States and Americans throughout the world, including US businesses and other institutions," the post added.

Country-specific warnings were also issued. Americans in Jordan were advised to avoid military bases that have recently come under Iranian missile attack, while those in Israel were encouraged to identify the nearest bomb shelter.

The US Embassy in Jerusalem said the situation remained volatile and described Iran as unpredictable, citing what it called Tehran's recent strikes on areas that were not previously targeted, including Egypt.

"The Iranian regime is unpredictable, as seen by its recent decisions to attack areas in the region without warning or provocations as well as to expand attacks to areas not previously targeted (such as Egypt)," said a post on the US Embassy Jerusalem site.

Meanwhile, the US Embassy in Beirut said it remains on "ordered departure status", meaning non-emergency US government personnel continue to operate from outside Lebanon.

Iran Warns Of Retaliation

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi warned that Tehran would respond decisively if Washington followed through on Trump's threats of fresh strikes.

Araqchi conveyed the message during separate phone calls on Saturday with Pakistani Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

He warned during his conversations with Pakistani and Turkish officials that Iran would respond firmly to any aggression and discussed the potentially destabilising effects of further US military action on the region.

In his call with the Saudi foreign minister, Araqchi said any attacks by the United States and Israel, or participation by regional countries in such operations, would draw what he described as a proportionate response from Tehran.

Nournews, a media outlet linked to Iran's top security body, warned on Saturday that any US strike on Iran's energy infrastructure would trigger retaliatory attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, as well as gas fields in Qatar and Israel, saying they would be "burned to ashes."

(With inputs from agencies)