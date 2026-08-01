14 km In 25 Minutes: Donor Heart, Lungs Rushed Across Hyderabad In Metro

Hyderabad Metro Rail became an unlikely but crucial part of a life-saving mission this week, helping transport a donor heart and lungs across the city in time for a critical transplant.

The heart and lungs were transported from CARE Hospitals in Gachibowli to KIMS Hospitals on Minister Road, Secunderabad. Using the Metro network, the organs travelled from Raidurg to Rasoolpura, a distance of 14 kilometres spanning 13 stations, in only 25 minutes.

The journey took place between 11:40 am and 12:05 pm.

Hyderabad Metro officials worked closely with doctors and hospital staff to plan and execute the operation, ensuring the organs reached their destination within the tight window required for a successful transplant.