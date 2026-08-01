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14 km In 25 Minutes: Donor Heart, Lungs Rushed Across Hyderabad In Metro

The heart and lungs were transported from CARE Hospitals in Gachibowli to KIMS Hospitals on Minister Road, Secunderabad. Using the Metro network, the organs travelled from Raidurg to Rasoolpura, a distance of 14 kilometres spanning 13 stations, in only 25 minutes.

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14 km In 25 Minutes: Donor Heart, Lungs Rushed Across Hyderabad In Metro
The journey took place between 11:40 am and 12:05 pm.
  • Hyderabad Metro Rail aided in transporting donor heart and lungs across the city
  • Organs moved from CARE Hospitals Gachibowli to KIMS Hospitals Secunderabad
  • Metro covered 14 km from Raidurg to Rasoolpura in 25 minutes
What measures were taken to ensure the organs remained safe?
Hyderabad:

Hyderabad Metro Rail became an unlikely but crucial part of a life-saving mission this week, helping transport a donor heart and lungs across the city in time for a critical transplant.

The heart and lungs were transported from CARE Hospitals in Gachibowli to KIMS Hospitals on Minister Road, Secunderabad. Using the Metro network, the organs travelled from Raidurg to Rasoolpura, a distance of 14 kilometres spanning 13 stations, in only 25 minutes.

The journey took place between 11:40 am and 12:05 pm.

Hyderabad Metro officials worked closely with doctors and hospital staff to plan and execute the operation, ensuring the organs reached their destination within the tight window required for a successful transplant.

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