Hyderabad Man Reflects On Corporate Office Life, Says Every Desk Has A Different Story

A Hyderabad man has won praise on social media after sharing a thoughtful video about life inside corporate offices. Looking at brightly lit office buildings, he reflected on how every window may look the same from the outside, but each one represents a different story.

The video was shared on Instagram by Viren through his account BagPackBeats. He recorded it while taking a break from work and sitting in his office cafeteria.

Looking at the lights, glass windows and nearby office buildings, Viren said the view made him think about the different lives unfolding inside them.

He said that when people look at any corporate building, they see glass, lights and an office filled with glitter and glam. However, he said that behind every desk and on every floor, a different chapter of someone's life is being represented.

Watch Video Here:

Viren explained that although the building looks the same every day from the outside, the experiences of the people working inside keep changing.

He said that someone may be coming to the office for the excitement of their first day, while someone else may be leaving the building after their last working day. He added that promotions may be celebrated on one floor, while on another floor, someone may be quietly updating their LinkedIn profile.

He also spoke about the different moments that make up corporate life, including appreciation emails, long-awaited job offers, workplace escalations, financial responsibilities and resignations.

Viren said that somewhere in the cafeteria, cakes were being cut, while somewhere else, a resignation letter was being typed.

He added that offices are places where careers and confidence are built, but they can also be places where people go through some of their most difficult moments.

Viren said the building remains the same every day, with the same glass and the same lights, but the stories and experiences inside it change every day.

He concluded by saying that every glowing window hides a story that the world will never see, reminding people not to judge others without knowing what they are going through.

The video was shared with the caption that people should be kind because they never know what story someone is carrying behind their office window.

Social Media Reaction

The clip received several appreciative reactions from social media users.

One user commented, "What a beautiful perspective. This is such a profound way of looking at something we see every day."

Another user noted, "Cheers to everyone who grew behind these glassed buildings!"

"Explained so beautifully," added a third user.