India Reacts To Stabbing Of Hyderabad Man For His Religion In Utah

The Consulate General of India in San Francisco has reacted to the racist attack on an Indian man inside a shopping mall near Salt Lake City in the US state of Utah because of his faith. The Indian mission said it was deeply saddened by the tragic stabbing of Hyderabad resident Syed Sohailuddin, who allegedly suffered more than 15 stab wounds and remains in critical condition.

In a statement posted on X, the consulate said it is in close contact with Sohailuddin's family and friends and is ready to provide all possible consular assistance.

"We remain engaged with local authorities and will continue to monitor the matter closely," the post read.

The Anti-Muslim Attack

The Utah police have arrested one Peter Michael Larsen on suspicion of attempted murder and carrying a prohibited dangerous weapon. Larsen told police he repeatedly stabbed Sohailuddin because "he believes he is a catalyst and he intends to kill Muslims."

An affidavit filed by the authorities in court said that releasing Larsen from jail would be dangerous, "based on his violent actions today" and his ideologies.

Larsen, 48, was on parole for a previous violent felony when he attacked the Indian man. Bystanders were able to get the knife out of the suspect's hand before police arrived at the scene at Valley Fair Mall.

A witness told FOX 13 News that before attacking, the suspect asked Sohailuddin, who was working at a mall kiosk, where he was from, his name, and if he was Muslim.

Renewed Fear

The incident has sparked concern among Indians living in the US, with calls for all necessary support for the victim and his family back home in Hyderabad. There have also been appeals to facilitate emergency humanitarian visas for close family members to travel to the United States during the medical emergency.

Sohailuddin's family in Hyderabad is awaiting updates on his condition and has appealed for prayers for his speedy recovery.

The Utah stabbing has renewed concerns over the safety of Indians in the United States. Last month, 28-year-old Telangana native Anshul Kuncha was shot dead in Philadelphia after being lured to a vacant apartment through a fake pizza delivery order. A 14-year-old suspect has since been arrested and charged with murder in the case.

In October 2025, Hyderabad student Chandrashekar Pole was also shot dead while working part-time at a convenience store in Dallas, Texas. The incidents have raised fresh concerns over the safety of Indian nationals, particularly students and young professionals, in the US.