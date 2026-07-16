Watch: How A Simple Question Exposed A Pakistani Man Lying About Being Indian On Stage

A Chinese stand-up comedian has gone viral after she confronted a man in the audience who tried to hug her during a live show and later claimed to be Indian.

In a video that has been widely shared online, the comedian can be seen performing on stage when a man from the crowd suddenly reaches out towards her.

She pushes his hand away firmly.She then asks him where he is from. The man replies, "India". The comedian smiles and responds, "My boyfriend is also from India.

Which state are you from?"At this, the man admits that he is not Indian but Pakistani.The clip has sparked discussion on social media.

The comedian later shared the clip on social media with the caption, "Wait till the end," implying that some Pakistanis may present themselves as Indians while travelling abroad. The post quickly gained traction online, with users debating the man's identity, the comedian's response, and the broader issue of people concealing their nationality in certain situations.

Many users praised the comedian for asking the man which Indian state he was from, saying the question quickly exposed his claimed identity.

Some commenters said they had suspected he was not being truthful from the outset, while others focused on his unexpected attempt to approach and hug the comedian on stage.

Several users also urged people not to conflate geopolitical issues with individual behaviour, arguing that personal conduct should be judged independently.

The incident soon evolved into a broader discussion on social media about identity, public behaviour, and assumptions people make in such situations.