RBI Grade B Phase 2 Admit Card 2026 Released; Exam On July 25, 26

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the RBI Grade B Phase 2 Admit Card 2026. Candidates who have qualified for the next stage of the recruitment process can now download their hall tickets from the official website, rbi.org.in.

To access the admit card, candidates need to log in using their registration number or roll number along with their password or date of birth.

The RBI Grade B Phase 2 examination is scheduled to be held on July 25 and 26, 2026. The admit card contains important details such as the candidate's name, exam date, shift timing, examination centre, reporting time and exam-day instructions.

The RBI has clarified that admit cards will be available only online. No printed copy will be sent by post, so candidates must download and print their hall ticket before the exam.

Direct link to download admit card

How to Download RBI Grade B Phase 2 Admit Card 2026

Candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official RBI website, rbi.org.in.

Click on the 'Opportunities@RBI' section on the homepage.

Open the 'Current Vacancies' tab.

Click on 'Call Letters'.

Select the link for 'Officers in Grade B (DR) - Phase II - PY 2026'.

Enter your registration number or roll number and password or date of birth.

Submit the details to view your admit card.

Download it and take a printout for future use.

Documents to Carry

On the examination day, candidates must carry a printed copy of the RBI Grade B Phase 2 admit card along with a valid original photo ID proof, such as an Aadhaar card, PAN card, passport, voter ID or driving licence.

Candidates are also advised to reach the examination centre 30 to 60 minutes before the reporting time mentioned on the admit card. They should carefully check all the details printed on the hall ticket and follow the exam-day instructions issued by the RBI to avoid any last-minute inconvenience.