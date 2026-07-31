'My Name Is Gill, I Know How To Kill': Cricketer Shubman Gill's Sister Makes A Stunning Entry Into <i>The Traitors</i> 2

Prime Video has unveiled the star-studded lineup of celebrities for the upcoming season of The Traitors 2. Cricketer Shubman Gill's sister Shahneel Gill, who has largely stayed away from the spotlight, made a striking entry on the show.

A video from The Traitors 2 launch on Thursday has gone viral, featuring her introduction: "My name is Gill, and I know how to kill."

Shahneel Gill, who is a content creator, has shocked fans across the country with that introduction.

Cricket and glamour often go hand in hand. A few months ago, Shreyas Iyer's sister Shresta Iyer appeared on Season 2 of Lock Upp on Netflix. Shahneel Gill follows that trend and makes a statement of her own.

Prime Video has announced that The Traitors Season 2 will premiere globally on August 13.

Hosted once again by Karan Johar, the reality series is the Indian adaptation of the internationally popular format by All3Media International and is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment.

Shahneel will share the stage with Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui, Rhea Chakraborty, Krystle D'Souza, Parul Gulati, celebrity chef Ranveer Brar, veteran actor Dalip Tahil, Harman Singha and Tanya Puri.

The first batch of contestants also includes Abhishek Malhan, Shalini Passi, Kullu, Shweta Tiwari, Rida Tharana, Ansh Chopra, Ikka, Prish, Soundous Moufakir, Karan Singh Magic and Saahil Salathia.

This season promises psychological gameplay as 21 celebrity contestants compete for the title and prize money.