From Yash's Dreadlocks To Sunny Deol's Absence, 6 Major Takeaways From <i>Ramayana</i> Epic Trailer

The wait is finally over. Namit Malhotra's much-anticipated Ramayana trailer was released at 4.15am on Wednesday, giving audiences their most detailed look yet at the epic's star-studded cast. While the trailer introduces several major characters from the mythological saga, it also leaves out some important faces, including Sunny Deol's Hanuman.

Ramayana Trailer Takeaways

From Yash's striking dreadlocked look as Ravana and Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Rama to the film's large-scale visual effects and star-studded cast, the preview is packed with talking points.

Here are six major takeaways from the Ramayana trailer:

1. Yash's Ravana Makes A Powerful First Impression

The trailer opens with a dramatic introduction to Ravana, played by Yash. His face remains hidden beneath a shawl before he declares his dominance over the three worlds. One of the biggest talking points from the trailer is Yash's look as Ravana. Sporting long dreadlocks, the actor brings a fresh and unconventional interpretation to the demon king, making his appearance instantly memorable.

2. The story's central Rama vs Ravana conflict

Director Nitesh Tiwari's interpretation presents the demon king on a grand scale, setting the stage for the birth of Rama, who is destined to end Ravana's tyranny. While Ravana is introduced as a powerful ruler who claims dominion over the three worlds, Rama's arrival is positioned as the beginning of the force that will ultimately challenge and defeat him.

3. Who's Who In The Ramayana Trailer

Ranbir Kapoor appears as Lord Rama, while Sai Pallavi is seen as Sita. Ravi Dubey plays Lakshman, Rama's devoted younger brother. Veteran actor Arun Govil, who became a household name for portraying Rama in Ramanand Sagar's iconic television series Ramayan, returns to the mythological world as King Dasharatha, Rama's father.

The trailer also introduces Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, whose actions play a crucial role in Rama's exile. Rakul Preet Singh appears as Shurpanakha, Ravana's sister, while Shobana is seen as Kaikesi, Ravana's mother. Vivek Oberoi features as Vidyutjihva, the demon prince and Shurpanakha's husband.

4. Sunny Deol's Hanuman Is Missing From The Trailer

While the trailer showcases most of the principal cast, several important characters are missing. The biggest absence is Sunny Deol, who plays Hanuman in the film. There is also no glimpse of Bharat and Shatrughan, Rama's brothers, or Queen Kausalya, Rama's mother. The makers have not revealed whether these characters will be introduced in later promotional material.

5. Hollywood-level CGI And VFX-Driven Spectacle

Apart from its character reveals, the trailer highlights the film's scale and visual ambition. Packed with CGI-heavy action sequences and elaborate visual effects, Ramayana aims to bring the ancient epic to a new generation of viewers while staying rooted in its mythological narrative.

With the trailer now out, fans have finally received a clearer picture of who is playing whom in the ambitious adaptation. However, the absence of several key characters suggests that the makers may still be holding back some surprises ahead of the film's release.

To sum up, the trailer features Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Yash as Ravana, Arun Govil as King Dasharatha, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha, Shobana as Kaikesi and Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjihva. Jatayu also makes an appearance, while Sunny Deol's Hanuman, along with characters such as Bharat, Shatrughan, and Kausalya, is absent from the trailer.

6. Music

The film's music is another major highlight. Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer has teamed up with AR Rahman for the first time for Ramayana. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Rahman said working on such a significant story has been both exciting and challenging. He explained that the team's goal is to present a fresh musical interpretation of an epic that is deeply familiar to Indian audiences while also introducing it to viewers around the world.

Budget

Ramayana is one of the most expensive films ever made in India, with a reported budget of over Rs 4,000 crore for its two-part saga. Speaking on Prakhar Gupta's podcast, producer Namit Malhotra said the project has been in development for six to seven years and carries a combined budget of around $500 million. He described it as an ambitious attempt to bring India's most celebrated epic to a global audience while maintaining financial discipline despite its massive scale.

Ramayana will be released in two parts. The first installment is scheduled to hit cinemas worldwide ahead of Diwali in November 2026, while the second part is slated for release during Diwali 2027.



Also Read: Ramayana Trailer: Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi Bring Back Rama-Sita Aura, But Yash's Ravana Steals The Show