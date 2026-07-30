Ranbir Kapoor Plays Double Role As Parashurama In <i>Ramayana</i>, Internet Says, 'This Scene Will Eat'

The Ramayana trailer, headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, has already become the talk of the town. Eagle‑eyed fans have been decoding every scene, reference, and minute detail, calling it a grand spectacle. The scene that yields a major plot revelation shows Ranbir Kapoor playing a double role, including Parashurama, in Nitesh Tiwari's grand film.

Breaking down the scene

In the viral moment, Parashurama kneels before Lord Rama and offers him Sharanga (the celestial bow of Vishnu).

Fans have spotted that Ranbir Kapoor himself plays Parashurama in the scene.

He looks almost unrecognisable in the saint‑like role.

Who is Parashurama in mythology?

Parashurama, also referred to as Rama Jamadagni, Bhargava Rama, and Virarama, is the sixth avatar among the Dashavatara of the preserver god Vishnu in Hinduism.

He is described as one of the Chiranjivi (immortals), who will appear at the end of the Kali Yuga to be the guru of Vishnu's tenth and final incarnation, Kalki.

In the Ramayana, he challenges Rama to combat during the latter's homeward journey to Ayodhya after Rama's wedding to Sita. He later acknowledges Rama as an avatar of Vishnu and retires to his abode to perform yoga.

In the Mahabharata, he was the guru of Bhishma, Drona, Rukmi, and Karna.

Fans' reaction

The scene ignited fans' imaginations. Here are some reactions from the internet:

A user wrote, "Ranbir Kapoor will play Parshu Ram and Shri Ram avatar simultaneously! THEATRES WILL turn into temples! This scene will EAT!!"

Another comment read, "The scene where Parshuram gives Lord Rama the Sharanga — the VFX is just incredible!!"

"Ramji. Parashuramji. Same actor, two completely different auras," wrote another fan.

Backgound

Ramayana has been made on a staggering budget of Rs 4,000 crore.

Speaking to Prakhar Gupta, producer Namit Malhotra revealed, "When we set out to make this six or seven years ago, people thought I was a lunatic because no Indian film comes close to this scale. Put simply, the budget will be around $500 million for both parts combined, which is over Rs 4,000 crore."

He added, "We're making the largest film in the world for the greatest epic that deserves to be seen globally. And yet, I believe we're doing it more efficiently than some of the biggest Hollywood films. We're not being irresponsible-we're being ambitious, but grounded."

AR Rahman and Oscar-winning Hans Zimmer have collaborated on this project for the first time.

The film is set to be released in two parts, with the first instalment scheduled to release worldwide in October 2026 ahead of Diwali, while the second part is slated for Diwali 2027.

Also Read | 'Ranbir Kapoor vs Yash, This Is Where Epic Begins': Internet On Ramayana Trailer