Robert Pattinson's "Somebody Get These Beggars Out Of Here" Dialogue In <i>The Odyssey</i> Sparks Meme Frenzy

Robert Pattinson's viral dialogue, "Somebody get these beggars out of here!" from Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, has sparked a meme frenzy on social media, with users turning the dramatic line into a humorous reaction for everyday situations.

In Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, Robert Pattinson plays Antinous, the leader of the suitors who have taken over Odysseus' palace while believing the king is dead. When Odysseus eventually returns home, he disguises himself as a beggar to assess the situation without revealing his identity.

The now-viral line, "Somebody get these beggars out of here!" is delivered by Antinous after the disguised Odysseus asks the suitors for food and hospitality. Irritated by the presence of a poor stranger in the palace, Antinous orders that he be thrown out, unaware that the "beggar" is actually Odysseus himself.

The clip has since taken on a life of its own online. Internet users have repurposed it to describe everything from minor inconveniences to awkward social interactions and requests for money.

One viral post read, "POV: When your friend wants the dollar back that you borrowed."

Another joked, "Waiters when you ask if the water is free."

A third meme featured the overlay text, "When your friend shares your post and asks for likes, shares, and comments."

Yet another read, "When the theatre staff catch me having free drinking water during the interval instead of buying something."

Pattinson has long been known for bringing eccentric energy to his performances, often delivering memorable lines in an unconventional style. His distinct screen presence has been evident across films ranging from The Lighthouse and The Devil All the Time to The Batman.

Based on Homer's ancient Greek epic poem, The Odyssey stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, the King of Ithaca, who embarks on a perilous journey home following the Trojan War. The film also features Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong'o, and Elliot Page.



Also Read: Christopher Nolan Says "Just Buy A Ticket" As He Hints At A Horror Film After The Odyssey