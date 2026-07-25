'As It Was Intended': History Teacher Narrates The Odyssey After Power Outage During Movie Screening

In what can only be described as a life-coming-full-circle moment, a theatre audience was left mesmerised by a history teacher's oral rendition of The Odyssey after the power went out during a screening of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey. The story follows Odysseus as he embarks on a perilous journey back to Ithaca after the Trojan War, encountering mythical creatures and life-threatening challenges along the way.

The movie has become a worldwide phenomenon with theatres booked for weeks, especially the IMAX shows, after Nolan claimed to have shot the entire movie with IMAX cameras.

Originally shared on TikTok, one of the cinemagoers explained that the power went out during the showing. While the audience members waited for the power to be restored, a woman, seemingly a History teacher, stood up and started giving a lecture about Agamemnon, the king of Mycenae who commanded the Achaeans during the Trojan War.

"Cineapolis power goes out during The Odyssey, and there's a history teacher in the room," the user captioned the now-viral video.

As the clip went viral, social media users were left delighted, highlighting that The Odyssey and The Iliad were similarly passed along to generations orally.

"There's something quite fitting about this being an oral story again," said one user while another added: "Good teachers are truly a blessing."

A third commented: "This is amazing, I love education!!! When I was a freshman in college, I took a mandatory freshman honours class called Ancient World, and we had to read both the Odyssey and the Iliad. This guy named Odds Bodken (I think that's what it was?) came one night and performed the first chapter of the Iliad on his guitar for our class, and it was magical."

A fourth said: "Why are so many people in the comments not understanding that a history teacher could have also taught other subjects in their lifetime, could have majored in history and minored in literature, she could also just really like Homer."

Check The Viral Clip Here:

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The Odyssey

Released on July 17, The Odyssey opened with Rs 17.40 crore on its first day of release in India. On July 18 (Day 2), the film collected Rs 22 crore, followed by Rs 21.90 crore on July 19 (Day 3). The film witnessed a slight drop in collections on its first Thursday (Day 7) but still wrapped up its opening week on a solid note, crossing the Rs 90 crore mark in India net collections.

The film features an ensemble cast including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, and Lupita Nyong'o.