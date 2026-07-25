"Long Live Student Power": Cockroach Janta Party As Dharmendra Pradhan Quits

"Long live student power," the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) posted on X this afternoon after Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan submitted his resignation.

The members of the CJP, a newly formed satirical political group, had been holding a sit-in protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar since June, demanding Pradhan's resignation and accountability over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, including the NEET-UG, the national medical entrance exam.

The CJP also posted a video showing its founder, Abhijeet Dipke, and thousands of protesters who had gathered at Jantar Mantar cheering as the news of Pradhan's resignation was announced.

"This is democracy. He has resigned... Remember, do not mess with cockroach," Dipke told the CJP supporters.

He also demanded that the families of the children who died by suicide after the NEET-UG 2026 leak should receive compensation of Rs 1 crore.

He also said that action must be taken against the police officers who used sticks and batons on protesters during the "Chalo Sansad" march on July 20.

Dharmendra Pradhan On His Resignation

Dharmendra Pradhan, a senior BJP MP, announced his resignation on his X handle just hours before the third round of talks between the CJP and the Centre.

"Considering the situation that has arisen at Jantar Mantar and across the country, so that anti-national forces do not take advantage of this situation ... I have sent my resignation letter to the Prime Minister," he wrote in his post.

He said that anti-national forces should not be allowed to take advantage of the situation at Jantar Mantar and across the country.

He also said he is "pained" by the events of the past ten days.

"This is not a matter of personal prestige for me," Pradhan said.

"From day one, I took full responsibility and never turned away from the situation. I was determined not to let the potential of any meritorious student be ruined by the 'exam mafia' or to allow any injustice to befall any student," he said on irregularities regarding the NEET-UG examination, which was initially held on May 3, 2026, but was rescheduled to June 21 due to a paper leak.

"I deeply respect the aspirations, feelings, and legitimate expectations of the country's youth," he said.